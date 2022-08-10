Cox Marine Steps Up U.S. Growth Strategy with Sales Appointments

Cox Marine North American Regional Team

[By: Cox Marine]

New Regional Director Doug Ross will lead CXO300 diesel outboard engine manufacturer’s expansion in North America with Sales Manager Chuck Gould in support

Diesel outboard engine innovator Cox Marine has announced two key sales appointments in North America as the company builds its regional team to drive business growth.

Experienced diesel engine and marine industry sales specialist Doug Ross is confirmed as Regional Sales Director, North America, to lead Cox Marine’s sales strategy, overseeing all business channels in the country and working closely with the U.S. distributors to stimulate growth.

Based in South Florida, Doug will build and support the strengthened regional sales team, which includes the second new appointment, Regional Sales Manager Chuck Gould. Current Cox Marine sales manager Bruce Woodfin has been confirmed as the new Aftersales Manager, North America, with the final team incorporating both Regional Sales Managers, Aftersales Managers, North America-based Technical / Warranty Manager, and Marketing Manager.

Doug brings a wealth of business and sales knowledge to the role, accumulated over a span of 20 years. Owning and operating an engine remanufacturing facility, Doug and his team remanufactured powerheads for the 2 and 4 stroke recreational market as well as I/O (inboard/outboard) engines for both recreation and commercial. At LKQ, he successfully revised the product offering of a marine I/O engine program to meet current market needs, creating new marketing plans, establishing distribution points across North America and aligning with key distributors, resulting in a multi-million dollar increase over 4 years.

Doug said: “My mission at Cox Marine is to drive the narrative of new clean technology versus current 2 and 4 stroke technology and to install Cox Marine as the standard in high performance diesel power, meeting and surpassing environmental standards. I look forward to bringing a passion to impact others and provide opportunities to grow, creating a path with our team and clients to reach our ‘Best in Class’ goal.

“The CXO300 is important for the industry for several reasons. With rising costs of fuel, emission standards increasing and reliability a must to reduce high downtime costs, the workboat class will benefit from reduced operating costs and meeting current and upcoming emissions requirements. The recreational market will benefit from the Total Cost of Ownership and reliability. Many parts of North America have a short boating season, so boat owners do not want to spend time on maintenance and repairs.”

New Regional Sales Manager Chuck Gould starts his position with a high-level understanding of the CXO300, the customer base and their applications. Most recently, he successfully built the team, infrastructure and dealer network at Cox Marine distributor Diesel Outboard Solutions, supporting the launch of the CXO300.

After a background of working in a boat yard through college, in 2012, he took on a leadership role at Western Branch Diesel where he led the sales team in selling inboard diesel marine engines for the MTU and Volvo Penta product lines.

From his base in Virginia, Chuck’s responsibilities at Cox Marine including working with the distributors to support their individual initiatives and help maximize their sales opportunities.

Chuck said: “I am looking forward to collaborating with our North America team, the Cox team in the UK and our distributor network to meet any challenge in the marketplace. My aim is to ensure the CXO300 becomes the most successful diesel outboard in North America. The engine’s most important feature is its fuel type. No matter what application or industry, the safety and range that diesel fuel delivers makes it the right choice for any boat type.”

The appointments in the U.S. are the latest personnel announcements by Cox Marine as the company builds a global sales structure capable of responding to growing demand for the high-performance CXO300 diesel outboard engine.

The British manufacturer has now progressed from engine development to full-scale product manufacturing, with a second shift now in place to increase production of the 300 hp engine as demand rises.

Designed for both commercial and recreational use, the CXO300 diesel outboard is a new generation of diesel technology. With up to 30 per cent fuel savings, producing 30 per cent less CO2 emissions, and with 479 lb. ft torque, the diesel outboard is an eco-friendly propulsion option built for maximum speed.

