Cox Marine Announces a New Global Distribution Strategy at FLIBS 2023

[By: Cox Marine]

Cox Marine, manufacturer of the ground breaking CXO300 outboard, announces a strategic shift in its distribution approach following a period of restructuring, which has seen the company secure additional funds for future growth. Ring Power, a trusted partner in the US marine industry, is leading the way as the first Cox Marine distributor to adopt additional territories as the Cox Marine network is redefined.

Over the past seven years, Cox Marine has established a solid reputation as a leading developer of outboard technology. With the CXO300, the company has reshaped the way boatbuilders and boat owners think about propulsion.

The company’s original aim was to partner with 35-40 organisations globally, however under its new plan, Cox Marine’s distributor network strategy is adopting a ‘Fewer, Bigger, Better’ approach. By partnering with a smaller number of distributors that hold more power, the target is around 25 globally, Cox Marine is confident that working with fewer yet more established partners who are responsible for larger territories, will provide them with a better platform for further growth.

“The decision to consolidate and strengthen our distributor network will benefit us, our distributors and our customers,” said Gavin Wesson, CEO of Cox Marine. “By empowering distributors like Ring Power to take on additional territories, our outboard will reach even more customers while maintaining high-quality service and support. The new distribution strategy will enable us to have more positive engagement and stronger partnerships with our distributors.”

Ring Power Corporation has a long-standing reputation as a leading distributor of marine products and services in Florida and a history of working closely with Cox Marine. With their support in running prototype outboards in 2018, becoming investors and members of the Board of Directors in 2021, the creation of the Ring Power-Cox Marine division in 2022 and the increase in territory in early 2023, this latest move continues to strengthen the relationship between Cox Marine, Ring Power, and the US market.

Having increased its territories beyond the state of Florida and the Caribbean to include Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina, as well as Bermuda, early this year, the new agreement sees the addition of a further fourteen states to which Ring Power holds sole distribution – Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

With these latest additions to their territory, Ring Power now holds sole distribution rights to a territory of more than one million square miles.

The Americas have always been Cox Marine’s most targeted region for sales of the CXO300, with high demand from users across all vessel platforms, particularly in the sport fishing, commercial workboat, and government agency sectors. It is why securing a robust distribution network is so important across the whole of the region. Elsewhere, within the Americas, Cox Marine continues to work in close partnership with its four other distributors, Texas Diesel Outboard, Boatswain’s Locker, Wajax and JTC Marin.

“We are thrilled to be the first distributor to extensively expand our reach as part of Cox Marine’s restructuring of its distributor network.,” said Ring Power VP and General Manager of Cox Marine Division, Patrick Bucci. “This new distribution strategy allows us to serve a broader customer base and work closely with Cox Marine to deliver powerful, reliable, and eco-friendly propulsion solutions.”

The implementation of the new ‘Fewer, Bigger, Better’ campaign comes off the back of Cox Marine’s work to rejuvenate their dealer programme and dealer onboarding process earlier this year. As the number of Cox Marine’s outboards in the market grows, so does their need for local sales and aftersales support.

“We look forward to working closely with the Business Development and Network Development teams at Cox Marine to continue to work on building a strong dealer network across our new and existing territories to be able to support our customers up and down the East Coast”, Bucci adds.

Cox Marine looks forward to leveraging this successful partnership with Ring Power as the catalyst for expanding its distribution network to other strategic locations.

The two companies will join forces at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show on booth1211. Around the show, they will be showcasing a number of vessels, including an Intrepid Nomad 345, Phenom 37, Front Runner 33 CC, Front Runner 26 CC, Jupiter 34 and NorthStar - Orian 8, in various locations around the show.

Cox Marine’s global distributor network is actively looking to sign new dealers. Interested parties should contact their local distributor directly via Cox’s distributor directory.

For more information about Cox Marine and its industry-leading products, visit www.coxmarine.com.