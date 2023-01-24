Costa Cruises Eight Ships Back in Service
Costa Cruise Lines has eight ships back in service sailing in South America, the Middle East, and the Caribbean.
Costa Toscana
Year Built: 2021
Capacity: 5,224 guests
Status: In service
Location: Middle East
**The Costa Toscana is sailing its first winter program in the Middle East. One of the largest ships sailing in the region, the 182,700-ton vessel offers week-long cruises departing from two UAE ports: Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
Costa Firenze
Year Built: 2020
Capacity: 4,232 guests
Status: In service
Location: Brazil
**Following its debut in the region, the Costa Firenze offers seven-night cruises in Brazil. Sailing from Santos every Sunday, the 2020-built visit popular ports in the country, including Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, and Ilhéus.
Costa Venezia
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 4,232 guests
Status: Leaving the fleet
Location: Cagliari, Italy
**After completing its last cruise for Costa in December, the Costa Venezia is currently docked in Cagliari, Italy. Getting ready to leave the company’s fleet, the 4,232-guest vessel is set to be transferred to Carnival Cruise Line soon.
Costa Smeralda
Year Built: 2019
Capacity: 5,224 guests
Status: In service
Location: Western Mediterranean
**The Costa Smeralda continues to sail a year-round program in the Western Mediterranean. Visiting Italy, Spain, and France, the ship’s seven-night itinerary sails to Savona, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, and Marseille.
Costa Diadema
Year Built: 2014
Capacity: 3,700 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Cagliari, Italy
**After entering another operational pause in November, the Costa Diadema is currently docked in the Sardinian port of Cagliari. The 2014-built cruise ship is set to resume service in April, offering 14-night itineraries to the Canary Islands.
Costa Fascinosa
Year Built: 2012
Capacity: 3,012 guests
Status: In service
Location: Southern Caribbean
**The Costa Fascinosa offers a series of seven-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean departing from Guadeloupe. Featuring visits to popular destinations in the region, such as Barbados and Curaçao, the itineraries are set to be repeated through mid-March.
Costa Favolosa
Year Built: 2011
Capacity: 3,012 guests
Status: In service
Location: South America
**Part of a three-ship program in the region, the Costa Favolosa currently offers cruises to Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. In January, the schedule of the 2012-built ship features a series of week-long itineraries visiting Santos, Itajaí, Buenos Aires, and Montevideo.
Costa Deliziosa
Year Built: 2010
Capacity: 2,260 guests
Status: In service
Location: Red Sea
**Offering Costa’s first world cruise in three years, the Deliziosa is sailing to Aqaba, Jordan. The ship’s 128-day global itinerary left Italy earlier this month and includes visits to 52 ports..
Costa Pacifica
Year Built: 2009
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Status: In service
Location: Atlantic Ocean
**Spending the winter in the Caribbean, the Costa Pacifica offers seven- to 14-night sailings departing from the Dominican Republic. Itineraries include visits to Jamaica, Barbados, St. Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, and more.
Costa Serena
Year Built: 2007
Capacity: 3,000 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Persian Gulf
**Out of service since early 2020, the Costa Serena remains anchored off Dubai. Previously serving the Chinese market, the 2007-built ship is scheduled to resume service in December, ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean.
Costa Magica
Year Built: 2004
Capacity: 2,720 guests
Status: On operational pause
Location: Brindisi, Italy
**With no future cruises scheduled, the Costa Magica is currently docked in Brindisi, Italy. While Carnival recently announced plans to retire more ships from Costa’s fleet, the 2004-built vessel was reflagged this month and is now registered on the Madeira International Shipping Register.
Costa Fortuna
Year Built: 2003
Capacity: 2,720 guests
Status: In service
Location: South America
**Complementing Costa’s 2022-2023 program in South America, the Costa Fortuna is presently offering cruises to Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. Sailing from Rio de Janeiro, Montevideo, and Buenos Aires, the 2003-built cruise ship visits several regional ports, including Ilhabela, Búzios, and Angra dos Reis.
The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.