Costa Cruises Eight Ships Back in Service

COSTA TOSCANA

Costa Cruise Lines has eight ships back in service sailing in South America, the Middle East, and the Caribbean.

Costa Toscana

Year Built: 2021

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Status: In service

Location: Middle East

**The Costa Toscana is sailing its first winter program in the Middle East. One of the largest ships sailing in the region, the 182,700-ton vessel offers week-long cruises departing from two UAE ports: Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Costa Firenze

Year Built: 2020

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Status: In service

Location: Brazil

**Following its debut in the region, the Costa Firenze offers seven-night cruises in Brazil. Sailing from Santos every Sunday, the 2020-built visit popular ports in the country, including Rio de Janeiro, Salvador, and Ilhéus.

Costa Venezia

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 4,232 guests

Status: Leaving the fleet

Location: Cagliari, Italy

**After completing its last cruise for Costa in December, the Costa Venezia is currently docked in Cagliari, Italy. Getting ready to leave the company’s fleet, the 4,232-guest vessel is set to be transferred to Carnival Cruise Line soon.

Costa Smeralda

Year Built: 2019

Capacity: 5,224 guests

Status: In service

Location: Western Mediterranean

**The Costa Smeralda continues to sail a year-round program in the Western Mediterranean. Visiting Italy, Spain, and France, the ship’s seven-night itinerary sails to Savona, Civitavecchia, Palermo, Palma de Mallorca, Barcelona, and Marseille.

Costa Diadema

Year Built: 2014

Capacity: 3,700 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Cagliari, Italy

**After entering another operational pause in November, the Costa Diadema is currently docked in the Sardinian port of Cagliari. The 2014-built cruise ship is set to resume service in April, offering 14-night itineraries to the Canary Islands.

Costa Fascinosa

Year Built: 2012

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Status: In service

Location: Southern Caribbean

**The Costa Fascinosa offers a series of seven-night cruises to the Southern and Eastern Caribbean departing from Guadeloupe. Featuring visits to popular destinations in the region, such as Barbados and Curaçao, the itineraries are set to be repeated through mid-March.

Costa Favolosa

Year Built: 2011

Capacity: 3,012 guests

Status: In service

Location: South America

**Part of a three-ship program in the region, the Costa Favolosa currently offers cruises to Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. In January, the schedule of the 2012-built ship features a series of week-long itineraries visiting Santos, Itajaí, Buenos Aires, and Montevideo.

Costa Deliziosa

Year Built: 2010

Capacity: 2,260 guests

Status: In service

Location: Red Sea

**Offering Costa’s first world cruise in three years, the Deliziosa is sailing to Aqaba, Jordan. The ship’s 128-day global itinerary left Italy earlier this month and includes visits to 52 ports..

Costa Pacifica

Year Built: 2009

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: In service

Location: Atlantic Ocean

**Spending the winter in the Caribbean, the Costa Pacifica offers seven- to 14-night sailings departing from the Dominican Republic. Itineraries include visits to Jamaica, Barbados, St. Lucia, the British Virgin Islands, and more.

Costa Serena

Year Built: 2007

Capacity: 3,000 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Persian Gulf

**Out of service since early 2020, the Costa Serena remains anchored off Dubai. Previously serving the Chinese market, the 2007-built ship is scheduled to resume service in December, ahead of a winter season in the Caribbean.

Costa Magica

Year Built: 2004

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Status: On operational pause

Location: Brindisi, Italy

**With no future cruises scheduled, the Costa Magica is currently docked in Brindisi, Italy. While Carnival recently announced plans to retire more ships from Costa’s fleet, the 2004-built vessel was reflagged this month and is now registered on the Madeira International Shipping Register.

Costa Fortuna

Year Built: 2003

Capacity: 2,720 guests

Status: In service

Location: South America

**Complementing Costa’s 2022-2023 program in South America, the Costa Fortuna is presently offering cruises to Brazil, Argentina, and Uruguay. Sailing from Rio de Janeiro, Montevideo, and Buenos Aires, the 2003-built cruise ship visits several regional ports, including Ilhabela, Búzios, and Angra dos Reis.

