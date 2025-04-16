COSCO Shipping & Norsepower Enable a Step Change in the Rotor Sail Market

[By: Norsepower]

Norsepower, the global leader in wind propulsion, has signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) agreement with COSCO Shipping Heavy Industry Equipment (Nantong) Co., Ltd. (CHIC) to accelerate the serial production, sales, installation, and service of Norsepower Rotor Sails™ in the region.

The partnership builds on Norsepower Rotor Sail™ Factory in Dafeng, China. This is the world’s first factory specializing in rotor sail manufacturing, which guarantees the needed capacity and high-quality in serial production of Norsepower’s products. Combined with this factory and Norsepower’s exclusive production hub in Poland, the new cooperation with CHIC strengthens the company’s ability to meet growing global demand.

By leveraging CHIC’s extensive resources in shipbuilding and offshore equipment, the collaboration will drive innovation in wind propulsion and further integrate Norsepower Rotor Sails™ into the regional market. The partnership aims to provide shipping companies with practical, cost-effective solutions to reduce fuel consumption and emissions in line with tightening IMO regulations.

Heikki Pöntynen, CEO of Norsepower, commented: "This agreement marks a significant step forward in expanding access to wind propulsion solutions in China. By combining Norsepower’s technology leadership with CHIC’s shipbuilding expertise, we are creating a strong foundation for advancing sustainable shipping. We will achieve breakthroughs in both product supply efficiency and application expansion. We look forward to building on this collaboration and exploring further opportunities together."

Zhang Jianxin, Deputy General Manager of CHIC, added: "We are excited to partner with Norsepower to advance wind propulsion technology. This cooperation will enhance innovation across product design, manufacturing, and business development, ensuring we deliver high-quality, energy-efficient solutions for the shipping industry."

With increasing regulatory pressure to decarbonise shipping, Norsepower’s partnership with CHIC underscores the growing momentum behind wind propulsion. By combining expertise and resources, both companies are committed to accelerating the adoption of sustainable products and supporting the industry’s transition to a low-carbon future.