Cooper Marine Adds the M/V David J. Cooper Jr. to its Fleet

[By: Cooper Marine]

Cooper Marine is pleased to announce the addition of the 4,200 HP towing vessel M/V David J. Cooper Jr. to its fleet.

The acquisition of this towboat will expand Cooper Marine’s fleet to 42 towing vessels across America’s inland waterway system. The M/V David J. Cooper Jr. will operate as one of the premier towing vessels in its class and is uniquely balanced with maneuverability and horse power making it ideal for transporting cargo on the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway.

“The addition of the M/V David J. Cooper Jr. further solidifies Cooper Marine’s longstanding commitment to deliver the industry’s most efficient and safe barge transportation in the region,” said Matt Powell, Managing Director of Cooper Marine, Inc. “Cooper Marine’s action-oriented management team looks forward to ensuring it delivers the industry’s best service for many years to come.”

The 120ft by 34ft towboat boasts twin Caterpillar 3516 diesel engines with Reintjes WWAF873 gears delivering its propulsion. The electrical systems are powered by a pair of John Deere 6081 engines with Magna Plus generators. While the boat will be home ported in Mobile, AL, this impressive towboat includes accommodations for 8 crew members in order to maximize their comfort while transporting cargo all along the inland river system.

“Cooper Marine is dedicated to going above and beyond for our customers, and our acquisition of the M/V David J. Cooper Jr. proves that we will continue to deliver the highest results for generations to come,” said Angus R. Cooper III, President of The Cooper Group.