Conrad Shipyard Christens Kapena Bob Purdy

By MarEx 2019-05-17 23:24:19

Conrad Shipyard christened the oceangoing tug K?pena Bob Purdy for Young Brothers Ltd, of Honolulu, Hawaii, a subsidiary of Foss Maritime Company. The ceremony was held at Conrad Amelia in Amelia, Louisiana on May 4. Gary Lipely, Conrad Director of Sales and Marketing serving as master of ceremonies, introduced Joseph Boivin of Young Brothers, Will Roberts of Foss Maritime, and Julia MacDonald, Ship’s Sponsor. Father Clyde Mahler of Holy Cross Catholic Church in Morgan City conducted the christening.

K?pena means Captain in Hawaiian, and the K?pena Bob Purdy is the fourth in a series of Conrad-built tugs, all named for legendary Captains in Young Brothers’ storied 100-year history of operation.

Conrad Senior Vice President, Dan Conrad, commented on the vessel: “This beautiful tug is a testament to the hard work of what we believe to be among the industry’s finest shipbuilding teams. She is validation of our founding principles of Safety, Quality, Craftsmanship, Integrity and Service; and, she is a perfect example of our founder and my grandfather’s advice to ‘only build vessels worthy of bearing the Conrad name’,” he said.

The K?pena Bob Purdy is scheduled for sea trials by month’s end and will be delivered to Young Brothers immediately thereafter.

