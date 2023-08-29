Conrad Shipyard Awarded Ferry Contract

[By Conrad Shipyard]

Conrad Shipyard, LLC is pleased to announce that it has been awarded a contract by the Puerto Rico Maritme Transit Authority (“PRMTA”) for the construction of four (4) Cargo and Passenger Ferry Vessels. The ferries, designed to carry 300 passengers and 300 short tons of cargo, will operate between the Municipality of Ceiba and the Municipality Islands of Vieques and Culebra in Puerto Rico. Conrad expects to deliver the first ferry to San Juan, Puerto Rico in late 2024.

The passenger amenities incorporated into the ferries were designed with comfort and convenience in mind, enhancing the overall experience for those traveling between Puerto Rico's ports. With modern propulsion systems, and advanced design techniques for optimum space utilization, these ferries will stand the test of time and service the residents for decades to come.

"We are honored to have been selected by the Puerto Rico Maritime Transit Authority for this important project," said Johnny Conrad, Chairman and CEO of Conrad Shipyard. "This contract supports our commitment to delivering quality vessels that prioritize safety, efficiency, and passenger comfort. We look forward to partnering with the Puerto Rico Maritime Transit Authority once again to deliver these vessels." Conrad previously built and delivered two ferries to PRMTA which are still operating in and around Puerto Rico today.

"We are excited to work alongside Conrad Shipyard on this project," stated Josué Menendez Agosto, Executive Director of PRMTA. "These new ferries will play a vital role in improving connectivity across our region and facilitating the movement of both passengers and vehicles to and from the Island Municipalities. These new vessels will provide the much-needed resiliency that the residents from the island municipalities of Vieques and Culebra need during normal operations and under emergency situations. Based on our past relationship, we are confident that Conrad Shipyard's dedication to excellence will result in vessels that exceed our expectations."



