Complete Everllence Propulsion Package Set for Newbuild Container Series

[By: Everllence]

An undisclosed Asian shipbuilder has ordered Everllence propulsion packages in connection with the building of 5 × 8,400 teu container ships. The vessels and engines will be constructed in China.

The scope of supply for each vessel covers:

an Everllence B&W 6G80ME-GI Mk 10.5 main engine featuring proprietary EGRTC (Exhaust Gas Recirculation Turbocharger Cut-out)

4 × 9L28/32DF LPSCR (Low-Pressure Selective Catalytic Reduction) auxiliary engines

a PVU8000 (Pump Vaporizer Unit) main-engine fuel gas-supply system

a set of TCA77 & TCT30 main-engine turbocharger

two ETB40 EGR (Exhaust Gas Recirculation) blower

a TCR turbocharger for each auxiliary engine

Bjarne Foldager – Head of Two-Stroke Business – Everllence, said: “Our ambition has always been to be a world-class provider of complete propulsion packages and this notable project is a perfect showcase of the comprehensive solutions we can provide to the market – in this instance for a modern container-ship series.”

Foldager continued: “In particular, the ME-GI has had a strong start to the year, confirming its status as the default, dual-fuel, methane-fuelled engine. Part of this is due to the current, hot, container-newbuilding market where the ME-GI engine stands out – among other ways – by virtue of its having the lowest methane emissions in its class. Another ME-GI advantage is LNG’s status as an excellent transition fuel for decarbonisation and its mature supply chain. Furthermore, as increased quantities of bio- and synthetic LNG become available at commercially viable prices, the ME-GI engine will ultimately allow shipowners to reach net-zero.”

Christian Ludwig – Head of Two-Stroke Sales and Promotion – Everllence, said: “With its best gas-consumption figures and an attractive pilot-oil consumption, the ME-GI’s installed engine-output power base of over 25 million kW makes it the proven leader in the dual-fuel, two-stroke market. Available from 35- to 95-bore, the ME-GI covers most propulsion needs – even passenger ferries – and it is often accompanied by an order for our PVU.”

Michael Petersen – Senior Vice President, Head of PrimeServ Denmark at Everllence – said: “The unique selling point for our PVU is its perfect match with Everllence B&W ME-GI/ME-GIE engines with full integration into the main-engine control systems. This delivers first-class performance and efficiency as evidenced by market-leading times-between-overhauls. Notably, our PVU is furthermore prepared for recondensing for an optimised boil-off gas process.”

Dr. Daniel Struckmeier, Head of Sales & Licence Turbochargers & EGT APAC, Everllence, said: “We are very proud that our full range of turbo solutions is being applied in this memorable project. That the turbocharger units for the main engines and for the auxiliary engines, as well as the ETB blower for the EGR systems all originate from Everllence will uniquely optimise engine performance.”

Everllence reports that the ME-GI engine has reached broad acceptance in the market since its introduction in 2014. Earlier this year, it rounded 1,000 cumulative sales with over 400 of these coming from the container segment alone.