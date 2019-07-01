Common Structural Rules Software Updated with 2019 Rules

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-01 17:31:57

Common Structural Rules Software LLC, a joint venture company formed by ABS and Lloyd’s Register (LR), has enhanced its Prescriptive Analysis and Finite Element Analysis software.

The software provides users with an easy way to evaluate designs. It has recently been cross-checked by IACS and both software products: CSR Prescriptive Analysis and CSR Finite Element (FE) Analysis, demonstrated very high accuracy for calculations against comparable software.

“We are living in a time of rapid change in the marine and offshore industries. So, as regulations evolve and requirements change, it is imperative for classification societies to provide services and solutions that keep pace,” says Patrick Ryan, ABS Senior Vice President, Engineering and Technology. “These enhancements to the CSRS Products ensure our tools remain effective and provide the best possible guidance to our clients, and to the public interest by extension.”

Nick Brown, LR Marine and Offshore Director, commented: “By working together, LR and ABS have continued to improve our Common Structural Rules Software to ensure that we provide the best tools for the industry to use when applying Common Structural Rules. The high accuracy of the software’s calculations in the recent IACS cross-check results demonstrates that CSRS should be considered the benchmark in its field.”

Improvements to this leading software facilitate compliance to IACS Common Structural Rules (CSR), providing users with an easy way to evaluate designs. Developed from the technical strengths of LR and ABS, the latest versions of the CSR Prescriptive Analysis and CSR Finite Element (FE) Analysis software offers enhanced features. To improve reliability in assessment, CSR Prescriptive Analysis has newly implemented swash bulkhead calculations and enhanced the Primary Support Members calculations with new modelling function for openings. These are valuable key enhancements to the Prescriptive Analysis product offering. Both the CSR Prescriptive Analysis and the FE Analysis products have been updated to address changes effective 1 July 2019.

The Prescriptive Analysis Swash Bulkheads enhancement means users can now define swash bulkheads in transverse modelling at any location in the cargo region. Users can define various types of openings - circular, rectangular, ellipse, capsule - and have the option to define stringers as well. The system can automatically calculate the opening ratio at various filling levels based on the openings defined in the model.

The Prescriptive Analysis PSM enhancement means users can now define openings in Transverse Webs in double bottoms, Transverse Webs in double sides, Transverse Webs in Cargo Tanks and Horizontal Stringers. The openings can be either circular, rectangular, elliptical or capsule shaped. All the cutout related calculations are updated to incorporate such openings.

The software is now employed by over 600 users. Regular updates will continue to improve functionality and address CSR changes.

Details can be found in the Release Notes and User Guide bundled with the software installation. The updated CSR Prescriptive Analysis and CSR FE Analysis is available for download from the Common Structural Rules Software LLC website at www.commonstructuralsrulessoftware.com.

