Combi Freighter 3850 for Reederei M. Lauterjung Launched at Ba Son Shipyard

[By: Damen Shipyards Group]

Damen Shipyards Group launched a Combi Freighter (CF) 3850 at the Ba Son Shipyard in Vietnam. The CF 3850 is the first in a two-vessel order from Germany-based shipping company Reederei M. Lauterjung. Following this order, Damen’s client has placed an order for a third CF 3850. The vessels are to be named MV Arion, MV Hestia and MV Neptune.

Collaboration of family companies

The orders for the CF vessels mark the first time that the family companies have worked together. Reederei M. Lauterjung Managing Director Kay Lauterjung says that his company was attracted to Damen as a result of its track record and the high renown of the CF 3850 design in the industry.

“We contracted Damen for these three CF 3850 vessels due to the shipbuilder’s excellent reputation, high quality standards and state-of-the-art ship designs. This is the first time we have constructed a vessel in Vietnam, and we have full confidence in Damen to oversee the success of the project. We are pleased to see the project proceeding smoothly and punctually and are very happy with the excellent cooperation with Damen and the Ba Son shipyard. We look forward to taking delivery of the MV Arion in summer this year, and to further strengthening our cooperation with Damen in the future.”

Commerical Director Damen Cargo Vessels Remko Bouma says, “We were very grateful to Reederei M. Lauterjung for placing its trust in Damen. “Our family companies are enjoying a fruitful collaboration. Reederei M. Lauterjung have provided us with a lot of input for the development of their vessels. Damen values feedback such as this from its clients tremendously. It helps us to continue to optimise our vessels and ensures their continued relevance for our customers.”

Long-term charter

Upon delivery, MV Arion and MV Hestia will enter into a long-term charter with Amadeus Schiffahrts- und Speditions, a subsidiary of HGK Shipping. Under the term of the charter agreement, the vessels will operate under the names Amadeus Pearl and Amadeus Ruby.

Managing Director of Amadeus Schiffahrts- und Speditions Wolfgang Nowak comments, “We are excited to announce our long-term charter agreement with Reederei M. Lauterjung for these two vessels. Their addition to our fleet marks a milestone for us, expanding our portfolio with newbuilds in this segment for the first time. With the brand-new Damen CF 3850, Amadeus is progressively strengthening its position in the Northern European short sea shipping sector, becoming more independent and meeting the requirements of our longstanding customers.”

An icon in cargo shipping

The 3850 dwt Combi Freighter, 12.5 x 5.48 metres, is an icon in its sector, proven in operations over the years. Recently, as part of its work towards becoming the most sustainable maritime solutions provider, Damen has completely overhauled the vessel design. The new generation CF 3850 has been designed using computation fluid dynamics (CFD). As a result of this, the vessel’s resistance in the water has been lowered significantly, thereby reducing fuel consumption.

Damen is able to tailor the CF 3850 to meet client demands with a series of options. In the case of the vessels for Reederei M. Lauterjung, the shipbuilder is supplying the vessels with NAABSA (not always afloat but safely aground), enabling them to operate in dry ports.

Fast delivery of a proven platform

The vessels ordered by Reederei M. Lauterjung are part of a series of eight CF 3850 vessels that Damen is building at the Ba Son shipyard.

Having constructed vessels in Vietnam for decades, including at the joint venture yard Damen Song Cam Shipyard, Damen recently began a cooperation with the Ba Son Shipyard.

Remko explains, “The Ba Son yard is owned and operated by the Vietnamese Ministry of Defence, with whom we have enjoyed an excellent collaboration for years at their Song Thu and 189 yards. With the rising demand for cargo vessels currently, we wanted to increase our series production to be able to guarantee our customers of a fast delivery. Ba Son proven to be the answer to this. It’s a modern yard, with excellent facilities and outstanding quality. The cooperation has proven to be very positive. Of the eight initial vessels we are building at Ba Son, all have been sold. We’re looking forward to continuing to build this series of vessels at the yard in the future.”