Columbia Shipmanagement Tries Starlink Internet

Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) shows commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology with the trial of the new internet service Starlink, created by technology disruptor Elon Musk. Innovation leaders, the ship management arm of the Columbia Group, Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM), are trialing the new Starlink satellite internet service on several vessels.

The Starlink service, provided by a constellation of low-earth orbit (LEO) satellites operated by SpaceX, is designed to deliver reliable and high-speed internet connectivity to ships and vessels across all maritime industry sectors.



Columbia Group CEO Mark O’Neil said: “We are delighted to be trialing this technology to keep our ships better connected. Starlink has the potential to revolutionize the maritime industry by providing reliable and affordable internet connectivity to ships, even in the most remote parts of the world. This can help improve crew welfare, reduce costs, and enhance safety and security, making it a game-changer for the industry. Columbia is committed to our excellent crew. As part of our ICARE philosophy, we focus on different aspects of crew welfare, connectivity is one of them. We are pleased to adopt this new technology among our fleet.”



Starlink is also expected to help cruise companies reduce costs associated with traditional satellite internet services, provide better connection services for crew members, and add a new level of the guest experience, enabling them to enjoy high-speed connectivity while at sea. It can also enhance safety and security by offering reliable connectivity in remote areas, enabling better communication with stakeholders, emergency services and authorities, and real-time data exchange and communication. Real-time data exchange is important so that a vessel can become a connected EDGE endpoint integrated into the owners' or ship managers' operations. Ships are not anymore, the remote, disconnected endpoint that may or may not be able to send and receive data.

Starlink can facilitate remote monitoring of vessel performance and maintenance needs, allowing for proactive maintenance scheduling and reducing the risk of unplanned downtime. This can help improve vessel availability and reliability, as well as reduce costs associated with maintenance and repairs.



CSM is widely exploring Starlink in conjunction with a SD WAN (Software defined wide area network) in order to combine proven satellite internet technology as well as cellular 5G near shore connectivity into a unified communication package that will enhance every aspect of maritime operations. CSM is part of Columbia Group, a fully integrated maritime and logistics services platform including technical ship management, crew management and training, procurement, performance optimisation tools, and crew care solutions, among others.







