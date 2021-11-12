Columbia Shipmanagement Announces New Mental Health Initiative

Jan Webber, Director of Development at Mission to Seafarers, and crew members

[By: CSM]

Columbia Shipmanagement (CSM) is proud to announce it is furthering its efforts to promote crew positive mental health and wellbeing with an exciting new initiative for crew welfare.

Reflecting its I Care philosophy, CSM will be presenting courses prepared and delivered in partnership with Mission to Seafarers, a non-profit organisation providing support to shipping crews. The courses will focus on assisting crew members with their financial and social wellbeing.

Explaining the company’s commitment to the new partnership, CSM Group’s Director of Crewing and Training, Captain Faouzi Fradi, said: “CSM is passionate about the wellbeing of seafarers, as they are the beating heart of our industry. The Mission to Seafarers’ crew welfare programme provides financial, social and wellbeing courses to promote coping strategies for crew, to empower them as they navigate family responsibilities and life at sea.”

Jan Webber, Director of Development at Mission to Seafarers, added: “We’re delighted CSM has chosen to utilise our programme. Their ethos strongly matches ours: to put seafarers at the heart of all activities.”



CSM is mindful of the potential difficulties faced by crew and their families. As such, it continues to be a leader in supporting mental wellbeing by further expanding its previous measures and initiatives with new efforts like this programme. CSM also continues to provide free internet and 24/7 access to our mental health hotline for all crew on board, and ongoing support through our agencies to assist seafarers’ families.



“CSM takes a holistic approach to crew wellbeing, covering the many dimensions of seafaring life through partnerships and initiatives that promote healthy physical and mental wellbeing. We’re pleased that our work with Mental Health Support Solutions to improve crew members’ wellbeing will be enriched further by supporting Mission to Seafarers,” said Captain Fradi.



This partnership between CSM and Mission to Seafarers is not the first time the two have joined forces to protect seafarers’ health. They collaborated previously to help facilitate a Covid-19 one-jab vaccination programme for seafarers on vessels.



Mission to Seafarers’ Ms Webber concluded: “Both companies put seafarers at the top of their agenda through their work.”

