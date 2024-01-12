Columbia Group Announces New Venture Capital Arm Galactic Beacon Ventures

[By: Columbia Group]

A new venture capital entity, acting as a melting pot for innovation, will help transform cutting-edge ideas into viable businesses across the maritime, logistics, energy and leisure sectors.



Galactic Beacon Ventures, powered by Columbia Group, plans to identify, nurture and transform innovative ideas into successful businesses that leave a lasting legacy and are true to the entity's sustainable credentials.



With the backing of the Columbia Group and its vast network of clients, partners and industry contacts, Galactic Beacon Ventures will enjoy unrivalled access and exposure to numerous sectors across the maritime, logistics, energy and leisure sphere.



Chief Investment Officer at Galactic Beacon Ventures, Kyriakos Vlachos said: “We are seeing a lot of innovative and interesting ideas coming to us from new start-ups and we wanted to launch a platform where we and our partners can get involved and support from the very beginning.”



“We thrive on challenging conventional wisdom, spotting potential early on, and backing visionary founders with conviction, long before the more cautious investors catch on. Our commitment goes beyond financial support; we become partners on your journey, working closely to navigate challenges and seize opportunities.”



Galactic Beacon Ventures prides itself on collaboration, innovation and excellence, and is passionate about being more than just an investor. It serves as a hub for nurturing innovation and inventive concepts, providing support for projects to evolve into prosperous and sustainable ventures.



Mr. Vlachos added: “Our commitment to excellence is evident in our streamlined investment process. We assess opportunities meticulously and create pathways for high growth and scalability. We pride ourselves on leaving a legacy of innovation, progress, and positive impact. With our global perspective, we connect diverse expertise, networks, and ideas to exploit synergies, accelerate growth and shape industries.”



Mark O'Neil, President and CEO at Columbia Group, said: "Galactic Beacon Ventures, powered by the Columbia Group, provides a guiding light and support for entrepreneurs worldwide.”