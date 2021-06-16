Colonna's Shipyard Wins $9-12M Contract for Drydocking USNS Fall River

USNS Fall River in drydock at Yokosuka, July 2020 (USN)

Colonna’s Shipyard Inc., Norfolk, Virginia, has been awarded a $9,405,299 firm-fixed-price contract for a 90-calendar day shipyard availability for the regularly scheduled overhaul and dry-docking of the expeditionary fast transport ship USNS Fall River (T-EPF 4). This contract contains 17 unexercised options which, if exercised, would bring the cumulative contract value to $11,955,991.

Work will be performed in Norfolk, Virginia, and is expected to be completed by Oct. 11, 2021. Fiscal 2021 working capital funds (Navy) in the amount of $9,405,299 are obligated for this award and will not expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

This contract was competitively procured via the beta.sam.gov website, with four proposals received. The Navy’s Military Sealift Command, Norfolk, Virginia, is the contracting activity (N3220521C2081).

