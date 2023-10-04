Collaboration Ensures Successful Hybrid Upgrade for PSV Kongsborg

[By SEAM]

Skansi Offshore, a prominent Faroese shipping company, is increasing its commitment to sustainable marine operations. In relation to the 10-year classification of platform supply vessel Kongsborg, the shipping company has now installed a battery and hybrid solution on board, designed to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and fuel consumption.

SEAM delivered, and was the system integrator of, its effective hybrid solution, the e-SEAMatic® BLUE. The system, boasting an impressive 1800kVA/620kWh, was installed in a dedicated pre-built deckhouse, complete with necessary auxiliary systems – significantly reducing the installation time onboard the vessel.

The objective of this integration was twofold: a significant reduction in fuel emissions, as well as minimizing maintenance costs by operating with fewer engines.

Skansi Offshore's journey into hybrid operations isn't just about cost-saving. Operating on behalf of Equinor signifies a commitment to greener operations and fulfilling obligations to their client. The high quality of Norwegian shipyards and technology- and system providers, adds significant value to the equation.

Anticipated fuel and CO2 savings with their new hybrid solution‍:

Anticipated savings during sailing are around 4-5%.

For Dynamic Positioning (DP) operations, a striking reduction of 20-25% is expected.

Moreover, the hybrid system will also support shore power, allowing the ship to perform energy-intensive operations without firing up the generator set.

The hybrid solution was interfaced with existing IAS/EPMS systems on board, in partnership with existing suppliers.

Collaborations across the value chain and competitive landscape are important in achieving substantial emission reductions and advancing energy-efficient maritime operations. The maritime industry requires collective expertise from shipbuilders, technology providers, fuel suppliers, and ship operators to come up with holistic solutions.

- When system integrators and third-party suppliers come together, we can leverage shared knowledge, resources, and innovation capabilities, opening our eyes to breakthroughs that might otherwise be missed. This accelerates the transition to greener practices but also standardizes sustainable measures across the sector, says experienced project manager at SEAM, Jarle Hemnes.

Skansi Offshore's commitment to eco-friendlier operations, facilitated by SEAM's state-of-the-art hybrid system, is a great example of the maritime industry's green stride. Leveraging technology for sustainable shipping operations is no longer just a possibility but a tangible reality. As the shipping world increasingly moves towards greener solutions, collaborations like these pave the way for a sustainable maritime future.

- At Skansi Offshore we always strive to make improvement on our vessels that can lead the way for a more sustainable and greener maritime future. The Skansi Offshore vision is based on three main pillar that define us as a good company, one of them including our focus on sustainability and environment. We are very pleased with the state-of-the-art Hybrid system that SEAM has provided, and that they share the same passion and vision for a greener and more sustainable maritime industry as Skansi Offshore. We would like to thank SEAM and all the other key collaborators for a great collaboration when installing the battery and hybrid solution onboard, and we are looking forward to more collaboration in the near future, says Chief Technical Officer at Skansi Offshore, Johan Sigurd Fjallsá.

SEAM would like to thank Skansi Offshore for their trust and collaboration, and to all partners for a successful delivery.

