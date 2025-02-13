Coast Guard Foundation Opens Applications for 2025 Scholarships

[By: The Coast Guard Foundation]

The Coast Guard Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to strengthening the Coast Guard community and service by supporting members and families, is pleased to announce that applications for the 2025 Coast Guard Foundation scholarship season will be accepted from February 1 to April 1, 2025. This annual scholarship program provides financial assistance to Coast Guard children pursuing higher education through college or trade school to support tuition, room and board, fees, books, and other education expenses.

The Coast Guard Foundation awards more than 200 scholarships to college-aged dependents of active-duty, reservists, and retired Coast Guard members each year. Eligible applicants can be dependents of either enlisted members or commissioned officers and may attend a community college, four-year university, or trade school. Scholarships are renewable for up to four years if recipients continue to meet eligibility requirements.

Since the program’s inception in 1990, the Coast Guard Foundation has awarded more than $8.2 million in scholarships.

All interested high school seniors and college-age children of Coast Guard members should check eligibility requirements and application instructions at coastguardfoundation.org/apply .

For more information on the scholarship program, visit: https://coastguardfoundation. org/news/2025-scholarship- season-for-high-school- seniors-college-students- apply-february-1.



