Coach Updates Valid Data Noon Report Module to Simplify FuelEU Compliance

[By: Coach Solutions]

Coach Solutions, a leading SaaS provider in the shipping industry, has upgraded its Vessel Reporting functionality to support compliance with FuelEU Maritime.

The reporting application has been developed to support clients in achieving accurate and efficient reporting using the Bunker Delivery Note (BDN) methodology. The update simplifies the reporting process and improves data accuracy, enabling vessel operators to remove headaches associated with the regulation.

The BDN compliance method standardizes fuel documentation and aids in tracing fuel blending and bunkering. This traceability is crucial for supporting the well-to-wake methodology that assesses fuel from production to consumption and helps maintain a transparent audit trail.

The reporting tool is designed to integrate with the OVD standard used by DNV and several other verifiers. This makes verification of the collected data easier for Coach customers and ensures that from January 1 2025, they can collect all the necessary data in the right way.

Understanding fuel types is essential for accurate reporting under FuelEU Maritime, as different fuels have unique calorific values and emission factors.

The calorific value refers to the energy content of the fuel, which affects overall fuel efficiency and consumption. Emission factors indicate the amount of greenhouse gases emitted per unit of fuel burned. Accurate knowledge of these properties allows for better calculation and reporting of emissions, ensuring compliance with environmental standards.

Coach users can efficiently submit detailed fuel consumption reports, streamline data entry and maintain compliance with environmental regulations and standards required by leading certification bodies.

The updated reporting application reduces the likelihood of manual errors, ensuring that submitted reports are both precise and reliable. User-friendly features enable clients to easily compile and submit detailed reports, integrating accurate reporting as a seamless part of their operations.

“We believe that accurate reporting shouldn’t be a challenge, but an integrated part of client operations and this updated solution addresses the challenges faced by our clients in adhering to strict reporting requirements while maintaining operational efficiency,” said Christian Rae Holm, Chief Executive Officer, Coach Solutions. “Valid Data is a comprehensive tool that improves accuracy and simplifies compliance, providing confidence in meeting regulatory standards and facilitating efficient reporting.”