CMT Expands into Singapore with Appointment of Junma Services

[By: CM Technologies]

CM Technologies (CMT) has strengthened its global sales and distribution network with the appointment of Singapore’s Junma Services, a leading marine engine sales, repair, and services company, to facilitate increasing demand for CMT’s machinery and fluids testing, measuring and analysis solutions.

Junma Services joins an established CMT network of 10 distributors across the Asia Pacific region, with specific responsibility for increasing the Germany-headquartered company’s presence across the Lion City’s maritime cluster.

The development is part of a wider strategy to ensure that all major maritime hubs are stocked with CMT’s PREMET range of diesel engine performance optimisers to help shipowners and managers curtail their ships’ CO2 emissions in line with carbon reduction requirements.

CMT Director Uwe Krüger said: “As an established and experienced engine servicing company with a reputation for quality and reliability, Junma is an ideal network partner for us.

“With more than 60 certified technicians capable of working on all types of marine engines, Junma is well-placed to increase greater awareness of how our monitoring solutions can optimise engine performance to reduce a fleet’s overall operational and maintenance spend.”

While Junma will focus on CMT’s PREMET range of engine performance and efficiency solutions, the company has taken inventory of stock across its entire product portfolio. This includes testing, monitoring and analysis solutions for fuel, lube oil, potable and waste waters, including ballast and scrubber discharge water, and machinery and pump vibration.

“Our new distributor’s network and closely forged ties with maritime leaders has already resulted in the securing of a number of fleet agreements and PREMET Cloud subscriptions with a number of high-profile Singapore-based operators,” said Krüger.

Junma Services Managing Director Yulin Ma said: “CMT has a long, storied history in engine and system performance monitoring and analysis. With CMT’s stellar track record in advanced condition monitoring and sensor technology, we are honoured to partner with them to collectively deliver reliable, optimised, and long-lasting engine performance for customers.

“We have a strong inventory of CMT stock with favourable lead times. With nearly two decades of maritime servicing experience, we are confident that we can meet the needs of all market requirements promptly. Our strong industry links have already led us to supply multiple ship operators with PREMET diesel performance indicators. We anticipate more fleet agreements in coming months for CMT’s new PREMET Cloud analysis platform.”

CMT founder and CEO, Matthias Winkler, added: “We are seeing a surge of interest across Southeast Asia’s maritime industry for condition monitoring solutions capable of optimising engine performance or assessing the quality of fuel and lubricating oils, and potable and waste waters, including ballast.

“With Junma as the latest member of the CMT distributor network, Singapore’s shipowners, ship managers, and yards, have the potential to keep their engines and machinery compliant and reliable, running cleanly and cost efficiently.”