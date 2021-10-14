CMA Shipping Kicks Off Week of In Person Events

The 36th edition of CMA Shipping opened on, Wednesday 13 October 2021

The three-day conference - brought to you by Connecticut Maritime Association; organised by Informa Markets and as part of North American Shipping Week – takes place until 15 October at the Hilton Stamford Connecticut, USA.

Taking the virtual stage was AMA Lucinda Lessley, Acting Maritime Administrator, MARAD. During her passionate speech, she spoke of critical issues facing the maritime industry which included the Covid pandemic and thanked the seafaring community that have kept trade going during these unprecedented times, adding that MARAD will continue to support mariners and their mental health.

Putting her attention to diversity, equity and inclusion, Lucinda said: “Looking ahead, the entire department of transportation is working to implement President Biden’s executive order 13985 advancing racial equity and support for under-served communities through the federal government. We will work over the next year to operationalise this resolution.”

Education in maritime was also put under the spotlight, including the implementation of training vessels – a first - and an investment in the future of the merchant marine.

More than 60 industry specialists have committed to speaking at CMA Shipping expo & conference which returns after a two-year absence due to the global pandemic.

Amongst the 60+ confirmed speakers are: Lois Zabrocky, CEO of International Seaways, Inc, CMA President; DNV CEO, Knut Orbeck-Nilssen; V.Group CEO, Ship Management Bjoern Sprotte; Ardmore Shipping CEO & President, Anthony Gurnee and LISCR Sr Vice President Maritime Operations, Thomas Klenum.

Chris Morley, Group Director, Maritime, Informa Markets, said: “The opening day of CMA Shipping has exceeded our expectations. To see so many of the shipping community together and ready to do business after this long absence is encouraging and we know the next two days will be filled with networking and business opportunities.”

Day 2 Conference Tracks include Drivers for Change; Insurance in an Industrial Revolution; Greener Shipping and Future-proof Bunkering.

Those that want to join the in-person event can attend this year’s expo, which features more than 80 world class exhibitors on the expo floor, and is free entry.

The expo hall showcases leading technology, maritime equipment, fuel and lubricant, safety and sustainability suppliers, ship repair, navigation and communication, software solutions, energy, salvage and emergency response solutions providers, insurers and maritime recruiters.

Each day ends with a networking event with Day 3 evening dedicated to the well-attended and certainly much awaited Commodore Gala Dinner & Afterglow at which the 2021 Commodore Lois Zabrocky will be celebrated in style. Zabrocky carries the Commodorship through from the 2020 virtual event and this year will finally have the chance to be recognised and celebrated in person. A celebration not to be missed!

Addressing any concerns that the industry may have around attending the event, Chris added: “We want to reassure you that we will remain vigilant, keeping a close eye on local guidelines and working alongside our venue partner in providing and maintaining a clean and safe environment for all attendees.”

As organisers of the event, Informa Markets has adopted Informa AllSecure - 10 key commitments agreed in collaboration with association partners, venues, suppliers, contractors and health, government and local authorities globally to develop industry-wide All Secure best practise guidelines that raise the bar on safe, hygienic, productive and high-quality organised event experiences. More details are available on the event website.

