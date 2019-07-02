CMA CGM Supports Hull Inspection Startup

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-02 16:45:51

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, has decided to support the financial and industrial development of Notilo Plus, a Marseilles-based start-up specialized in autonomous underwater solutions, in order to help them launch their industrialization.

Founded in 2016 and based in Marseilles and Lyon, Notilo Plus develops autonomous underwater systems featuring artificial intelligence and data enhancement capabilities. It develops “made in France” autonomous solutions targeting the fields of maritime transportation, leisure and infrastructure.

Last December, Rodolphe Saadé, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the CMA CGM Group, presented the Jacques Saadé Award to Notilo Plus on the occasion of the Trophées de l’Economie 2018. Notilo Plus has since joined ZEBOX, the international incubator and accelerator of innovative start-ups in Marseilles.

Convinced of the great potential of the product offered by Notilo Plus, CMA CGM has decided to work together with Notilo Plus teams to develop a solution dedicated to the Group’s vessels.

After several months of collaboration, Notilo Plus has developed a customized drone and digital monitoring platform featuring tailored algorithms to optimize the inspection of ships’ hulls. This system will help to automate and increase the number of hull inspections to improve the productivity of the Group’s vessels and to standardize safety inspections.

During the last round of fundraising for Notilo Plus, CMA CGM acquired a stake via its corporate venture fund, CMA CGM Ventures.

This collaboration is part of Rodolphe Saadé’s strategy to support innovation through equity stakes and ambitious commercial partnerships with start-ups with strong entrepreneurial values and innovative industrial projects.

