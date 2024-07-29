ClassNK Third-Party Verification of MOL Group’s Self-Aggregated Social Data

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has carried out third-party verification for self-aggregated social data of Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Ltd. and its group companies, and issued an assurance statement.

In an era where proactive corporate actions are required to realize a sustainable society, disclosure of non-financial information such as environmental data and social data is increasing in importance as a corporate ESG performance indicator. On top of that, the disclosure of ESG information is also used when stakeholders evaluate the realization of a company's sustainable growth. ClassNK is providing support towards the realization of sustainability management through its third-party verification services, contributing to the enhancement of the validity, transparency, and reliability of these disclosed data.

Upon application from MOL, ClassNK, as an independent third party, has conducted a verification of the following seven societal data items for the fiscal year 2023 at MOL and its group companies.

Share of female employees in indefinite contracts

Share of female managers in indefinite contracts

Ratio of wage gap between male and female in definite contracts

Ratio of wage gap between male and female in indefinite contracts

Ratio of wage gap between male and female in all employees

Rate of male taking paid parental leave in indefinite contracts

Rate of male taking paid parental leave in definite contracts

As human resource management, which views personnel as "capital" and aims to maximize its value, is gaining attention, and disclosure of this information is becoming mandatory in certain areas, ClassNK will strive to contribute to efforts toward the management taking care of sustainability and social responsibility, and the enhancement of corporate value, through third-party verification in response to the corporate needs.