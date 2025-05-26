ClassNK Releases Report ‘ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight (Version 3.0)’

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has released the latest version of its report ‘ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight (Version 3.0)’. This provides updated information on cost simulations reflecting the IMO’s mid-term GHG reduction measures approved at the 83rd session of the Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC 83) held in April 2025.

The ‘ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight’ outlines the characteristics and latest trends, including factors such as fuel availability and cost projections for each alternative fuel, as well as our support for your future fuel option.

In the newly released Version 3.0, we have updated information on cost simulations based on the IMO’s mid-term GHG reduction measures approved at MEPC 83. It provides new insights into fuel conversion by conducting simulations for cost optimization across different fuel types and comprehensive total cost comparisons.

The ‘ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight’ is planned for continuous updates according to the latest trends of alternative fuels and regulations in international shipping.

As part of the ‘ClassNK Transition Support Services,’ we will continue to provide such useful information which support our customers' smooth transition to zero-emission.

‘ClassNK Alternative Fuels Insight’ is available on the following page of ClassNK’s website. Home > Information Services > ClassNK Transition Support Services: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/en/info_service/ghg/.