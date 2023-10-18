ClassNK Releases "Pathway to Zero-Emission in International Shipping"

ClassNK has released a white paper "Pathway to Zero-Emission in International Shipping – Understanding the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy –".

In July 2023, the IMO adopted the "2023 IMO Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships", which includes goals such as achieving net-zero GHG emissions by or around 2050. While the strategy sets numerical targets for reducing GHG emissions as well as indicative checkpoints, the maritime industry has not yet reached a common understanding of what these numerical targets mean for international shipping.

In light of this situation, ClassNK has published the white paper in order to encourage broad discussions among stakeholders and accelerate efforts toward decarbonization.

The white paper analyzes the allowable life cycle GHG emissions for international shipping and the required introduction amount of zero-emission fuels and zero-emission ships to achieve the targets and indicative checkpoints in the 2023 IMO GHG Strategy, including comparisons with the current situation.

ClassNK continues to support efforts to reduce GHG emissions by providing useful information for all stakeholders.

The white paper is available on the following page of ClassNK’s website.

