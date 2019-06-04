ClassNK Releases Guidelines for Software Security

By MarEx 2019-06-04 16:43:27

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has released its Guidelines for Software Security which target software developers, system integrators, and more.



As part of the ClassNK Cyber Security Series, ClassNK regularly releases guidelines and standards that outline cyber security measures based on the recently-released ClassNK Cyber Security Approach that outlines ClassNK’s basic approach to ensuring onboard cyber security for ships.



Released as the 3rd and latest part of the series, the Guidelines for Software Security aim to assist with risk management focused on software used onboard vessels. They outline the recommended security measures to take throughout the development, integration, and operation stages of the software. Their release demonstrates a formulation of guidelines and standards that address each layer of the ClassNK Cyber Security Approach announced five months ago.



The Guidelines for Software Security were developed in collaboration with ClassNK’s partner TÜV Rheinland. TÜV Rheinland is a global leader in testing, inspection and certification services providing digital services for safety, cyber security and privacy.



Speaking on the occasion, Naoki Saito, General Manager of Maritime Education and Training Certification Team said “We are pleased with the rapid progress regarding cyber security we have made through our partnership in the first half of the year. Both ClassNK and TÜV Rheinland will continue to make the most of our expertise and provide cyber security related services in the maritime industry for the further safety of vessels.”



The Guidelines for Software Security are available to download free of charge via ClassNK’s website www.classnk.com for those who have registered for the ClassNK “My Page” service. To register for the “My Page” service free of charge, go to the ClassNK website www.classnk.com and click on the “My Page Login” button.



ClassNK is also sharing a sample of the Guidelines for Software Security at their booth (B02-10) during Nor-Shipping in Oslo, Norway from June 4-7, 2019.

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.