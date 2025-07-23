ClassNK Releases 'ClassNK Technical Journal'
[By: ClassNK]
ClassNK has released 'ClassNK Technical Journal No.11 2025 (?)' . This issue features the title 'Latest Technological Trends for Protection of the Marine Environment', providing the particularly well-received presentations on 'Underwater Noise from Ships' and 'Safe Decarbonization’ from 'ClassNK R&D Forum 2025', which was attended by more than 200 participants.
'ClassNK Technical Journal', has been published to contribute to the advancement of technology and society through the outcome of R&D and technical activities. The contents of the latest issue are as follows:
Special Feature Articles on 'Latest Technological Trends for Protection of the Marine Environment'
- Guidelines for Underwater Noise from Ships and Trends in the IMO, Etc.-
- Development and Application of Ship Underwater Radiated Noise Estimation Tool for Preservation of the Marine Environment
- Measurement of Ship Noise in Shallow Sea Area
- Recent Information on the Development of IMO Guidelines for the Safety of Ships Using Ammonia as Fuel and Initiatives of ClassNK for Practical Application of Ammonia-Fueled Ships
- Research to Develop Safety Assessment Measures of Alternative Fuel/New Cargo Transportation
- Commentary on ‘Bayesian Estimation of Ammonia Leak Frequency for Risk Assessment of Ammonia-Fueled Vessels’
Technical Topics
- Revealing a Fuel-Saving Tip for Main Engine Operation in Rough Sea Conditions-
- Introduction of Examples of the Use of AIS Data
- Recent Topics at IMO
ClassNK Technical Journals are available to download via ClassNK’s website: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/
