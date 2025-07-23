44
ClassNK Releases 'ClassNK Technical Journal'

ClassNK
Front cover - ClassNK Technical Journal No.11 2025 (I)

Published Jul 23, 2025 10:19 AM by The Maritime Executive

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has released 'ClassNK Technical Journal No.11 2025 (?)' . This issue features the title 'Latest Technological Trends for Protection of the Marine Environment', providing the particularly well-received presentations on 'Underwater Noise from Ships' and 'Safe Decarbonization’ from 'ClassNK R&D Forum 2025', which was attended by more than 200 participants.

'ClassNK Technical Journal', has been published to contribute to the advancement of technology and society through the outcome of R&D and technical activities. The contents of the latest issue are as follows:

Special Feature Articles on 'Latest Technological Trends for Protection of the Marine Environment'

  • Guidelines for Underwater Noise from Ships and Trends in the IMO, Etc.-
  • Development and Application of Ship Underwater Radiated Noise Estimation Tool for Preservation of the Marine Environment
  • Measurement of Ship Noise in Shallow Sea Area
  • Recent Information on the Development of IMO Guidelines for the Safety of Ships Using Ammonia as Fuel and Initiatives of ClassNK for Practical Application of Ammonia-Fueled Ships
  • Research to Develop Safety Assessment Measures of Alternative Fuel/New Cargo Transportation
  • Commentary on ‘Bayesian Estimation of Ammonia Leak Frequency for Risk Assessment of Ammonia-Fueled Vessels’

Technical Topics

  • Revealing a Fuel-Saving Tip for Main Engine Operation in Rough Sea Conditions-
  • Introduction of Examples of the Use of AIS Data
  • Recent Topics at IMO 

ClassNK Technical Journals are available to download via ClassNK’s website: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/en/research/rd/giho.htm

