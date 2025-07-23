ClassNK Releases 'ClassNK Technical Journal'

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has released 'ClassNK Technical Journal No.11 2025 (?)' . This issue features the title 'Latest Technological Trends for Protection of the Marine Environment', providing the particularly well-received presentations on 'Underwater Noise from Ships' and 'Safe Decarbonization’ from 'ClassNK R&D Forum 2025', which was attended by more than 200 participants.

'ClassNK Technical Journal', has been published to contribute to the advancement of technology and society through the outcome of R&D and technical activities. The contents of the latest issue are as follows:

Special Feature Articles on 'Latest Technological Trends for Protection of the Marine Environment'

Guidelines for Underwater Noise from Ships and Trends in the IMO, Etc.-

Development and Application of Ship Underwater Radiated Noise Estimation Tool for Preservation of the Marine Environment

Measurement of Ship Noise in Shallow Sea Area

Recent Information on the Development of IMO Guidelines for the Safety of Ships Using Ammonia as Fuel and Initiatives of ClassNK for Practical Application of Ammonia-Fueled Ships

Research to Develop Safety Assessment Measures of Alternative Fuel/New Cargo Transportation

Commentary on ‘Bayesian Estimation of Ammonia Leak Frequency for Risk Assessment of Ammonia-Fueled Vessels’

Technical Topics

Revealing a Fuel-Saving Tip for Main Engine Operation in Rough Sea Conditions-

Introduction of Examples of the Use of AIS Data

Recent Topics at IMO

ClassNK Technical Journals are available to download via ClassNK’s website: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/ en/research/rd/giho.htm