ClassNK Releases Amendments to Class Rules

By MarEx 2019-06-16 00:00:34

Leading classification society ClassNK has announced that it released amendments to its Rules and Guidance for the Survey and Construction of Steel Ships on June 14, 2019.



ClassNK is constantly revising its Rules and Guidance in order to reflect the latest results from relevant research and development projects, feedback from damage investigations, requests from the industry, as well as changes made to relevant international conventions, IACS unified requirements (UR), national regulations, etc.



More specifically, some of the requirements amended this time are as follows:

In response to industry requests:

- Amendment related to the Propeller Shaft and Stern Tube Shaft Surveys, Application of Requirements for the Structural Strength of Bow Flares, and Excess Current Capability of Rotating Machines

In response to changes in international conventions:

- Amendment related to the Guidelines for Fixed Water-based Fire-fighting Systems Used for Ro-Ro Spaces, etc., and Energy Efficiency for Ships

In response to changes in IACS Unified Requirements:

- Amendment related to the Remote Inspection Techniques for Surveys of Mobile Offshore Units, etc., Welding Consumables for High Tensile Steels, and Specifications of Low-pressure Gas Fuelled Engines



The PDF files of ClassNK Rules and Guidance are available free of charge via ClassNK’s website www.classnk.com for those who have registered for the ClassNK “My Page” service. To register for the “My Page” service free of charge, go to ClassNK’s website and click on the “My Page Login” button.

