ClassNK Outlining Quality Control for Shipboard Data

[By: ClassNK]

For facilitating processes of collecting and utilizing shipboard data among various stakeholders, the guidelines outline points to note for ensuring high data quality in accordance with the related international standards.



As digitalization in the maritime industry is advancing, achieving data quality is a key element. The guidelines explain characteristics of shipboard data, management procedures for ensuring high quality of shipboard data, and relations for data quality with ISO19847 specifying requirements for shipboard data servers and ISO19848 specifying data formats.

They also include an overview of major international standards such as ISO8000, DAMA DMBoK to help understand data quality management.



The guidelines are available to download free of charge via ClassNK’s website www.classnk.com for those who have registered for the ClassNK “My Page” service. To register for the “My Page” service free of charge, go to the ClassNK website www.classnk.com and click on the “My Page Login” button.



