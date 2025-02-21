ClassNK & OceanScore Collaboration for Data-Driven Regulatory Compliance

[By: OceanScore]

A collaboration agreement has been signed between classification society ClassNK and maritime data and technology firm OceanScore to link the latter’s integrated solution for ClassNK ZETA (Zero Emissions Transition Accelerator) that enables users and related stakeholders to access visualized MRV/DCS data.

Shipping companies using the ClassNK ZETA service will gain seamless access to OceanScore’s market-leading Compliance Manager under the agreement, which was inked on 20 January at ClassNK’s head office in Tokyo, Japan.

Compliance Manager helps to efficiently manage the commercial processes around the European emissions regulations and enhances risk management by providing comprehensive transparency.

Through this collaboration, data that has been submitted to ClassNK for verification will be transferred from ClassNK ZETA to OceanScore’s Compliance Manager. The data transfer will, once permitted by the customer, be automated and customized to secure real-time, appropriate and reliable processes.

“We are thrilled to further expand our network with a highly esteemed partner and global leader like ClassNK. This collaboration will provide further efficiency and transparency benefits to our growing customer base whenever they use verification services with ClassNK,” says Albrecht Grell, Managing Director of OceanScore.