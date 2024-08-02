ClassNK Major Updates GHG Emissions Management Tool ‘ClassNK ZETA’

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has released a new feature related to FuelEU Maritime for its GHG Emissions Management Tool, ‘ClassNK ZETA (Zero Emission Transition Accelerator)’. Additionally, we have major improved usability and enhanced ease of use.

ClassNK ZETA is a tool for visualizing GHG emissions / CII ratings of ships and supporting management of EU-ETS and is used for over 5,500 ships.

Users can use following features in newly released FuelEU Maritime feature which is a tool for managing FuelEU Maritime starting from 2025.

Users can monitor fuel oil consumption, energy used, GHG emissions, GHG intensity, etc. for the entire fleet and individual ships which are subject to FuelEU Maritime.

Users can check surplus / deficit of compliance balance and manage banking, borrowing, pooling.

Further, ClassNK also plans to add feature to optimize fleet compliance balance using banking, borrowing, pooling.

As part of this update, we have made major usability improvements. The consolidation of features and improvements in usability and visibility make the tool more familiar and convenient to use.

ClassNK will continue to strive to enhance tools to support GHG emissions management, including ClassNK ZETA as part of the 'ClassNK Transition Support Services,' which support our customers' smooth transition to zero-emission.

Detailed information and the application for use are available on the following page: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/ en/info_service/ghg/nk-zeta. html

