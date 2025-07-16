ClassNK Launches ‘ClassNK Fleet Cost Simulation’ Service

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has launched a new service, ‘ClassNK Fleet Cost Simulation’, as part of its ‘ClassNK Transition Support Services’, which aims to facilitate the maritime industry’s transition to decarbonized fuels. This new service estimates the cost impact of GHG emission reduction regulations including IMO's mid-term measures, EU-ETS, and FuelEU Maritime on behalf of clients.



This service provides the ‘ClassNK Fleet Cost Calculator’, a calculation tool that simulates future cost fluctuations due to fuel conversion, along with a ‘Cost Estimation Report’ that summarizes the total cost outlook for the entire fleet through graphs and tables. This service significantly reduces workload for cost estimation and documentation, enabling clients to obtain reliable cost data for use in business planning



The ‘ClassNK Fleet Cost Simulation’ service includes the following two offerings:

ClassNK Fleet Cost Calculator (Excel format)

1. Covers three major environmental regulations: IMO GHG Fuel Intensity (GFI), EU-ETS, and FuelEU Maritime. (Updates will be provided to reflect regulatory changes. *1)

2. Allows flexible customization of assumptions, including not only ship prices and fuel prices but also vessel replacement timing, fuel efficiency improvement rates, GHG emission factors, etc.



(ClassNK Fleet Cost Calculator - Sample screens)

Cost Estimation Report (PowerPoint format)

1. Provides a report summarizing cost projections up to 2050 in graphs and tables, based on actual fuel consumption data.

2. Comprehensively reflects cost factors that affect business including shipbuilding, fuel, and regulatory compliance.

3. Delivered in PowerPoint format, ready for direct use in internal presentations and reporting for management.

4. [Additional Service] Upon request, we offer an advanced version of the report, which simulates and analyzes the timing and effects of fuel conversion for cost optimization.



(Cost Estimation Report - Sample pages)

ClassNK will continue to comprehensively support our clients' decarbonization efforts through further enhancements to the ‘ClassNK Transition Support Service.’

Details of the ‘ClassNK Fleet Cost Simulation’ are available on the following page of our website: Home > Information Services > ClassNK Transition Support Services: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/ en/info_service/ghg/