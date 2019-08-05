ClassNK Joins Working Group for Zero Emission Alternative Fuels

Leading Classification Society ClassNK is participating in the “Cross-industrial Working Group Related to Zero Emission Alternative Ship Fuels” established by the Carbon Capture & Reuse Study Group.

This working group, which ClassNK acts as secretariat to, aims to reduce CO2 emissions in the international value chain by use of methane synthesized through methanation technology which combines CO2 and hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources.

The Carbon Capture & Reuse Study Group was established with the aim of supplying alternative energy like synthetic methane or methanol by combining industrial carbon emissions with hydrogen produced from renewable energy sources toward achieving effective carbon neutrality that reduces use of fossil fuels, and contributing to the creation of a new energy supply system for 2050.



In the international shipping sector, the IMO is carrying out initiatives to counter the global emission of greenhouse gas (GHG). In 2018, the Initial IMO Strategy on Reduction of GHG Emissions from Ships was adopted, aiming to improve carbon intensity of the sector by at least 40 percent in 2030 and reduce annual GHG emissions by at least 50 percent in 2050, both compared to 2008 levels, and eventually phase out GHG emissions as early as possible within the century. In order to reach these goals, it is essential to make the transition over to alternative fuels which can be used with the existing power plants on ships.



Fuel methanation has gathered global attention as a highly expected technology for the realization of GHG zero emission. The working group aims to implement fuel methanation for ships and construct its supply chain by collaborating with other industries, companies, and administrations, and will hold discussions/deploy initiatives for the widespread use of methanation.



