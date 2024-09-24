ClassNK Grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to ‘V-MO’
ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to monitoring service for ocean vessel motors, ‘V-MO’ developed by Asahi Kasei Engineering Corporation. ClassNK has confirmed that the ‘DSS’ notations (MM, CNS, SM), which indicate ships with advanced digital technology, can be applied to ClassNK-registered vessels equipped with the product.
In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions. ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions. The detailed information is available on the following page of ClassNK website: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/
Product name: V-MO (Vessel Vibration Visualization Monitor?
Product description:
- Condition monitoring service optimized for marine motors
- Algorithm that allows proper monitoring even in the vibration environment unique to vessels
- Support engineer's senses
- Onboard conditions are continuously monitored, and the data collected in the cloud is utilized to manage the entire fleet
- 5 Steps to start V-MO
Detailed information on the product is available on the following page: https://www.asahi-kasei.com/
