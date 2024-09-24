ClassNK Grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to ‘V-MO’

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to monitoring service for ocean vessel motors, ‘V-MO’ developed by Asahi Kasei Engineering Corporation. ClassNK has confirmed that the ‘DSS’ notations (MM, CNS, SM), which indicate ships with advanced digital technology, can be applied to ClassNK-registered vessels equipped with the product.



In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions. ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions. The detailed information is available on the following page of ClassNK website: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/ en/activities/techservices/ dgd2030/iea/index.html

Product name: V-MO (Vessel Vibration Visualization Monitor)

Product description:

Condition monitoring service optimized for marine motors Algorithm that allows proper monitoring even in the vibration environment unique to vessels Support engineer's senses Onboard conditions are continuously monitored, and the data collected in the cloud is utilized to manage the entire fleet 5 Steps to start V-MO

Detailed information on the product is available on the following page: https://www.asahi-kasei.com/ news/2024/e240913.html

