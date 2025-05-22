ClassNK Grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to ‘FALCONs’

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to the biofouling control service ‘FALCONs’ developed by MITSUI E&S Co., Ltd.

In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions. ClassNK supports the deployment of products and services through third-party certification for equipment and software technology with innovative functions. The detailed information is available on the following page of ClassNK website: https://www.classnk.or.jp/hp/ en/activities/techservices/ dgd2030/iea/index.html

Product name:

FALCONs

FALCONs Scope of Certification:

1. Quantification of fuel saving and CO 2 reduction specifically by hull cleaning

2. Patternization of differences in fuel reduction effects of cleaning variations

3. Tracking and predicting the progress of biofouling through AI-powered quantitative evaluation

4. Propulsion Performance Analysis using only engine data and operational data without external disturbances

Detailed information on each product and solution is available on the following page.

https://www.mes.co.jp/ business/research/falcons.html