ClassNK Grants Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions

Tokyo - ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to a cloud service called J-Marine Cloud developed by Japan Radio Co., Ltd. (JRC).

In order to promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, "Products & Solutions" covers equipment and software technology installed for use on vessels.

J-Marine Cloud uses a common platform to collect various types of information, including meteorological and oceanographic information and AIS information.

Various data such as voyage data, route plans, and navigational equipment status are also collected on a common platform via JRC's VDR (Voyage Data Recorder), J-Marine NeCST, and other shipboard equipment. These data can be combined to provide advanced vessel management and operational support solutions for onshore fleet managers. J-Marine Cloud also provides a variety of services to vessels, such as meteorological and oceanographic information services and optimal route support services, to boost on-board decision-making capabilities of vessels.

ClassNK has verified the functions of J-Marine Cloud, 1. The ship's data communication service between shipboard navigation equipment and the cloud, 2. The support service for onshore ship managers to realize status monitoring and accident analysis with the cloud data, 3. The support service provides crews with means of communication to onshore ship managers and supporting information about vessel operations, 4. The ship's status notification service via smart devices, 5. The remote maintenance service to maintain the quality of shipboard navigation equipment via the cloud without visiting of engineers, and issued a certificate to the company.

ClassNK will continue to further promote its Innovation Endorsement for Ships, Products & Solutions, and Providers, and strive to support innovative technologies and initiatives.

