ClassNK Grants Endorsement to Groke Pro

ClassNK

ClassNK has granted its Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions to an object recognition system on machine vision and sensor fusion called Groke Pro developed by Groke Technologies Oy.

To promote the spread and development of innovative technologies, ClassNK has offered Innovation Endorsement as a swift certification service in cooperation with technological front runners to establish appropriate evaluation criteria. Among the certification categories, "Products & Solutions" covers equipment and software technology installed on vessels.

Groke Pro is designed to enhance situational awareness of vessel crew and contributions to the safety of navigation. Groke Pro has functions to detect, track, and fuse objects in real time and show them on sea charts. It also has functions such as a wide field of view, and the blending of visual and thermal camera images.

ClassNK has verified the functions of Groke Pro, 1. Machine Vision System enables detecting and tracking vessels and sea marks from camera data, 2. Detect Objects with conventional sensors and Machine vision and fuse them, 3. Show real-time view combined from visual and thermal camera sensors and augment detected objects on top of that, 4. Visualize surrounding detected and tracked objects by showing them on top of seachart and issued a certificate to the company. This is the society's first Innovation Endorsement for Products & Solutions regarding machine vision.

ClassNK will continue to promote further its Innovation Endorsement for Ships, Products & Solutions, and Providers, and strive to support innovative technologies and initiatives.

ClassNK Innovation Endorsement at a glance:

https://youtu.be/5dCinEYgeos



