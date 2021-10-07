ClassNK Extends “Zero-Emission Transition Support Services”

[By: ClassNKaQ

More than 120 countries and regions have pledged to achieve carbon neutrality by 2050, and governments have made their GHG reduction targets more ambitious. Meanwhile, sustainable finance for pursuing zero-emission is gaining more attention in economic activities. In the maritime industry as well, initiatives toward zero-emission are accelerating in both the public and private sectors, and the time has come to systematically manage GHG emissions from shipping.

Leading Classification Society ClassNK has endeavored to provide a comprehensive menu of services to support customers involved in the shipping business pursue zero-emission while planning and managing GHG emissions in their daily business operations, and decided to extend them as “Zero-Emission Transition Support Services”.

Details on ClassNK Zero-Emission Transition Support Services are available on the Society’s website (Home>Information services>ClassNK Zero-Emission Transition Support Services).

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.