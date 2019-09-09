ClassNK Establishes Cross-Sectional Cyber Security Team

Leading classification society ClassNK has established a cross-sectional cyber security project team made up of ship and security experts of the Society in order to accelerate its cyber security service in response to the expanding needs of clients.



Cyber security for ships is entering a practical stage, including the Maritime Safety Committee (MSC) resolution encouraging administrations to ensure that cyber risks are appropriately addressed in existing safety management systems no later than the first annual verification of the company’s Document of Compliance after January 1, 2021. At the same time, consideration of more high level countermeasures envisaging the future of autonomous ships is also required of the industry.



To date, ClassNK has continued developing its basic approach and various related guidelines in order to support the industry with cyber security as shown below.



• ClassNK Cyber Security Approach (February 2019)

• Guidelines for Designing Cyber Security Onboard Ships (February)

• Cyber Security Management System for Ships (March)

• Guidelines for Software Security (June)

To efficiently and swiftly carry out certification services based on these standards, ClassNK established its cross-sectional cyber security project team made up of ship and security experts of the Society (Team leader: Senior Executive Vice President Hiroaki Sakashita). The establishing of this team will enable the Society to provide better and faster cyber security services in response to the expanding needs of clients including cyber security class notation for ships, ship/company management system certification and more.



The Cyber Security Project Team is handled by the Maritime Education and Training Certification Team at ClassNK. (Phone: +81-3-5227-2177, E-mail: met@classnk.or.jp).



ClassNK Cyber Security Initiatives to date

In February 2019, ClassNK announced its “Cyber Security Approach” which outlines its basic approach to ensuring onboard cyber security for ships. It proposes measures based on a balanced combination of physical, technical, and organizational approaches, such as designing ships and onboard equipment with security by design, and constructing management systems during service to mitigate cyber risks in both information technology (IT) and operation technology (OT).

Following the release of the Cyber Security Approach, ClassNK went on to release the “Guidelines for Designing Cyber Security Onboard Ships” (February) which target shipyards and shipbuilders and outlines requirements for the design of newbuildings, the “Cyber Security Management System for Ships” (March) which provides guidance on the management systems of companies and ships, and the “Guidelines for Software Security” (June) which outline the process of implementing security measures throughout the development and operation stages of onboard software.



