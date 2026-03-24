ClassNK Certifies Hong Kong Convention–Compliant Ship Recycling Facility

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has certified Salam’s International, a ship recycling facility in Pakistan, as the first facility in the country to be certified by ClassNK for compliance with the Hong Kong International Convention for ship recycling*1. Based on this certification, the competent authority in Pakistan is expected to issue the Document of Authorization to conduct Ship Recycling (DASR)*2 as required by the Convention.

Pakistan acceded to the Hong Kong Convention in November 2023, and ship recycling facilities in the country have since been working toward compliance. Among them, Salam’s International has actively undertaken improvements in both its infrastructure and management systems from an early stage to achieve safe and environmentally sound recycling. ClassNK has evaluated these activities and granted certification.

Since 2012, ahead of the Convention’s entry into force, ClassNK has been providing certification for ship recycling facilities and has certified approximately 80 facilities, mainly in India and Bangladesh. With the expected increase in global ship recycling demand, the launch of a ClassNK?certified facility in Pakistan expands the options for Convention-compliant recycling, while also contributing to improved safety and environmental protection within the country’s ship recycling industry.

As a third?party certification body, ClassNK will continue to promote transparent, safe, and environmentally sound ship recycling through certification of facilities that meet the standards of the Convention.

*1 The Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships, 2009

*2 DASR (Document of Authorization to conduct Ship Recycling): An authorization document issued by the competent authority under the Hong Kong Convention, authorizing that a ship recycling facility meets the requirements of the Convention.