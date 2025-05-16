ClassNK Academy Starts Offering the 2025 Edition of E-Learning Courses

[By: ClassNK]

ClassNK has started offering the 2025 edition of ClassNK Academy's e-learning content. These courses help new employees understand the maritime industry, deepen engineers' knowledge of ship stability, performance design, and structural strength, and enhance cybersecurity awareness for crew members and IT staff. Each course is available on the ClassNK Academy website, making it possible to learn the necessary knowledge anytime, anywhere.

English website URL: https://academy-en.classnk.or. jp/

Japanese website URL: https://academy.classnk.or.jp

ClassNK Academy was established in 2009 with the aim of utilizing the expertise gained through ship surveys and audits of ship management systems to help those involved in shipbuilding, maintenance, or operation acquire the basic knowledge required for these tasks. In 2024, more than 2,000 participants from around the world took part in the Academy, contributing to the development of industry professionals.

In the 2025 edition of the e-learning courses, ClassNK have started offering "The First Course of Shipping and Shipbuilding" for new employees and prospective employees, "The Step-up Course on Shipping and Shipbuilding", which includes three courses mainly for young engineers working at shipyards, and ‘Maritime Cybersecurity Course’ which is structured as four courses mainly for IT personnel and seafarers involved in ship operations. The courses have been updated to reflect the latest information and feedback received.

These courses are available in an e-learning format that allows repeated learning anytime, anywhere on PCs and smartphones. The materials include numerous videos and photos. Comprehension tests are provided to check the learning progress, and companies can track participants’ status and issue certificates of completion. By taking these courses, participants can acquire knowledge directly applicable to practical work. Please refer to the attached document for course details.