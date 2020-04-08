CJC Appoints Two New Directors

By The Maritime Executive 04-08-2020 04:47:46

Campbell Johnson Clark (CJC) has appointed two new Directors, following the promotion of London-based Senior Associates Duncan Ealand and James Clayton with effect from 1 May 2020. Both bring considerable insight to their new roles and exemplify the firm’s readiness to promote young talent from within. The promotions expand and develop the firm’s core business areas in dry and wet shipping disputes and in transactional work.

Ealand has been a solicitor with CJC for seven and a half years, mostly spent as a Senior Associate, and has a background in both wet and dry litigation across a broad range of P&I and FD&D work. His expertise has been sought out for disputes under time/voyage charterparties, contracts of affreightment and bills of lading, as well as for marine insurance issues including collisions, groundings, salvage and pollution. Ealand has experience of all aspects of commercial arbitration and High Court matters in a Maritime law context.

Specializing in transactional, corporate and ship finance law, Clayton takes up a role as Director after nearly five years as a Senior Associate with CJC. Having advised on ship financing, restructuring, sale & purchase, construction and general commercial shipping contracts, Clayton also has experience in offshore O&G transactions, leasing, ECA-backed products, securities and corporate finance. In addition, he provided in-house Legal Counsel for the world’s largest independent pool and commercial management company.

“In the 10 years since establishing CJC, it has always been the company’s policy to promote talented staff from within as well as to attract outside expertise, as we continue to grow across both the litigation and transactional areas of our business,” says Jonathan Campbell, one of the founders of CJC. “The appointments of Duncan and James show that CJC attracts and retains the leading maritime law talents.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.