Christy Guthman Named VP of Business Development for Wind Services

Crowley has named offshore wind veteran Christy Guthman as vice president of business development for its Wind Services business as the company grows in the clean, sustainable energy sector.

Guthman most recently served as executive general manager of sales and commercial operations for GE Offshore Wind. During her tenure there, she built the company’s North American sales, marketing and supply chain strategy. Guthman also worked as General Electric’s senior sales director for the western U.S. and Mexico.

“Christy Guthman will bring to Crowley her industry leadership and experience building effective sales and commercial teams, helping us reach our growth objective in the U.S. offshore wind industry,” said Bob Karl, senior vice president and general manager of Crowley Wind Services. “She is a proven leader and team player with a decorated business development background, and we are confident she will drive Crowley forward in advancing our wind energy goals.”

Guthman also served as a board member on the National Offshore Wind Research & Development Consortium and co-chair of the American Clean Power Association Wind Council.

Guthman obtained her Master of Business Administration from the Johnson Graduate School of Management at Cornell University. She earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration degree in logistics management, marketing and Spanish from Central Michigan University.

Crowley Wind Services leverages its longtime supply chain expertise and assets to provide port and marine logistic solutions throughout the wind lifecycle. These include solutions for terminals and marshaling, vessel development and operation, engineering, project management and U.S. workforce development.

