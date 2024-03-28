Christiania Shipping’s New Fuel-Saving Project with Behavior Change Service

[By: Signol]

Christiania Shipping today launches behaviour change service Signol in a fuel efficiency project which uses StormGeo data to understand and increase crew members’ fuel-saving behaviour.

The six-month project will run across 18 chemical and gas tankers and aims to reduce fuel consumption and CO2 emissions by helping crew members to take fuel-saving action more often.

By focusing on how crew behaviour affects fuel consumption, Christiania is further developing its approach to decarbonisation, which has already included data simulations, monitoring tools and AI-powered propulsion.

Christiania’s CEO, Fridtjof Eitzen, says: “We are very pleased to announce the rollout of Signol’s innovative service across our entire 18 vessel fleet. Signol has worked with several highly reputable shipping companies and achieved significant reductions in vessel emissions, without the need for capital investment.”

Around 70 crew members across the 18 vessels will be engaged via Signol’s web app and communication service to act on fuel-saving opportunities more often.

Signol and Christiania have identified three operational processes where crew members have untapped opportunities to save fuel. These cover engine maintenance, the vessels’ trim, and efficient use of auxiliary engines to meet energy demand onboard.

The new project with Christiania is also supported by leading technology provider StormGeo, which already works with Christiania Shipping. StormGeo provided access to vessel data, via its API and fleet performance management solution, which was used as the base for Signol’s sophisticated models of fuel-saving opportunities onboard.

The Christiania project marks the first time Signol has used StormGeo data to build out its behaviour change service for a client.

“It has been a great pleasure to support our client Christiania Shipping on the implementation of Signol’s tool. Their commitment to pioneering solutions for fuel efficiency and CO2 emission reduction aligns closely with StormGeo’s mission, creating a synergy that drives innovation forward, says Jesper W. Thomsen, sales director for Northern Europe at StormGeo.

Signol’s service uses 17 behaviour change techniques which encourage seafarers to think and act differently in their daily work. Without requiring crew members to constantly engage with Signol’s service, it can achieve significant changes to crew members’ behaviour by addressing many of the factors which make fuel-saving more difficult.

Rune Eriksen, Christiania’s chief operating manager adds: “We believe that Signol is the missing link in the maritime efficiency equation. Personalising maritime data encourages ships’ officers to be proactive around energy efficiency, knowing that their individual actions can make a big difference in GHG emissions.”

Signol's proven track record consistently shows fuel savings exceeding 5% in the maritime sector, delivering a return on investment in the immediate months after launch without requiring additional capital investment.

Harriet Johnson, head of maritime at Signol, says: “We’re delighted that Christiania has demonstrated its commitment to decarbonisation and confidence in Signol’s capabilities by deploying the behaviour-focused service to its entire fleet. The maritime industry is increasingly looking at how operational efficiency can reduce its environmental impact, and Signol’s partnership with Christiania will add further proof points for why the power of crews shouldn’t be overlooked.”

Christiania has signed a contract to roll over the six-month trial into a three-year commitment to use Signol’s service.