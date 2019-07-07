CHIRP's FEEDBACK Now in Portuguese

By The Maritime Executive 2019-07-07 00:39:45

CHIRP Maritime in association with Brazilian maritime organisation SOBRAMAM are pleased to announce the launch of the Portuguese edition of FEEDBACK. This initiative marks a significant inroad in to South America and the Portuguese speaking maritime world.

CHIRP Maritime is a global confidential hazardous incident reporting programme; not whistle-blowing nor anonymous. It exists to highlight and confront maritime safety concerns that are not being heard. The ultimate objective is to enhance and protect the lives of all seafarers wherever and whoever they are.

CHIRP Maritime is the world’s foremost maritime confidential reporting system.

CHIRP Maritime – Putting the Mariner FIRST

https://www.chirpmaritime.org/

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.