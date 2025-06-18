Chipolbrok Proudly Presents "DE AN"

[By: Chipolbrok]

Chipolbrok celebrated the naming ceremony of the newest vessel m/v "DE AN." It is the number seven ship in a series of totally eight multi purpose heavy lifter of 62,000 DWT and a great surplus to the existing Chipolbrok fleet of now 31 vessels.

With a lifting capacity of up to 300 tons swl and an entire deck space of 166 x 30m (nearly 5,000sqm) "DE AN" is ready to take on various kinds of bulk cargo and especially heavy and oversized units to be carried around the world. Vessel’s length is 199,90 m, breadth 32,26m and max. draft of 13,80m. Five holds/hatches granting easy access to abt. 75,000cbm under deck space.

The maiden voyage is going to carry a full vessel of renewable energy equipment to Adabiyah in Egypt from China, a part of a big project that Chipolbrok is going to perform regularly.

To the delight of everyone involved celebration comes just two days before Chipolbrok’s 74th anniversary on 15th of June 2025 – a perfect gift to mark this special moment in owners history. Wishing "DE AN,“ crew and cargo always safe seas and many successful voyages!