Chile's ASENAV Launches Robert Allan-Designed Escort Tug

[By Asenav]

Ships in different sectors, such as tankers, container ships, or even big cruise ships, often need to be towed by another smaller ship but with greater pulling power. That is precisely what ASENAV launched: an escort tugboat manufactured with national engineering that transports the Chilean maritime industry to a privileged position in the world. It has already been launched into the Calle Calle River.

Belonging to a unit of the RAstar 3200-W model, this ship is the first of its kind, manufactured at ASENAV, to have the design of the renowned Canadian engineering office, Robert Allan Naval Architects, which represents a seal of quality for the tugboat industry, due to its very high global standard.

For this reason, this tug stands out for incorporating an advanced balancing method, which allows for much friendlier navigation for the crew and safer guidance of the ship it is towing. The latter allows it to be towed safely in demanding areas such as entering and exiting terminals.

“This tug puts us at the forefront in the manufacture of ships of this type in Chile at an international level, which a Canadian company also designed. We work with them thinking about meeting all the quality and safety requirements that the port industry demands of us, but that can also be adapted to the special conditions of other countries,” highlighted Ricardo Contreras, ASENAV's New Projects Manager.

In fact, the ship can be used to operate in complex places such as, for example, the port of Quintero, which - being a gas port - requires high safety standards; those of Valparaíso and San Antonio, dedicated mainly to the transportation of merchandise; although it is also very attractive for the port of Punta Arenas, just to mention some of the productive areas of this ship.

In this sense, security systems stand out, such as misting systems that protect it and allow it to approach a vessel in the event of a possible explosion or fire. These systems also transform the vessel into one capable of combating an external incident, among many other functions.

The above is interesting, especially considering that this ship was manufactured speculatively: that is, it is open to be acquired by any company or shipping company that needs a ship with these characteristics.

The vessel features 32 meters in length, 12.5 knots, wide accommodations for ten crew, and Fi-Fi 1. Additionally, is “fitted for” complying with TIER III and to add a stern winch. It also includes first-level equipment, which highlights MTU engines, Kongsberg propulsion system, Progener gensets, Ibercisa deck equipment.

“Although this tugboat is speculative for now, its construction adds to the 35 tugboats built by ASENAV with Chilean innovation and technology, which can highlight the name of the country in Chile and the rest of the world. Although this is a ship that could perfectly operate in the ports of Quintero, Mejillones, San Antonio, or Punta Arenas, it could also do so in international spaces, such as the port of Callao in Peru, the port of Buenos Aires in Argentina, or even in ports in the rest of Europe. In that sense, we believe that this ship adds another milestone to the experience we have in the construction of tugboats and, at the same time, highlights the Chilean shipbuilding industry in the world,” added Contreras.