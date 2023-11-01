Chicago Propeller Club Kickstarts with First Event in 15 Years

[By: Chicago Propeller Club]

Chicago Propeller Club is seeking to jumpstart maritime networking on the Great Lakes after staging its first event in 15 years.

More than 70 guests attended the event at South Branch bar on the Chicago River in the heart of the city. Speakers included Erik Varela the executive director of Illinois International Port District, Steve Fisher Executive Director of the Great Lakes Ports Association, Commander Tim Tilghman from the US Coastguard as well as organisers Chris Carr managing partner of SBSB Eastham law firm and Ben Pinnington managing partner of maritime PR firm Polaris Media, now based in Chicago.

Organisations attending the event included the St. Lawrence Seaway Development Corporation, Ports of Indiana, Northern Marine, ArcelorMittal, Gallagher Insurance, BP Shipping, Middle River Marine and Tunley Environmental while sponsors included QSL America, Magna Legal and the American Equity Underwriters.

Mr. Varela kicked off the evening telling guests: "The Chicago Propeller Club holds a special place in our city's history. As one of original chapters, it was a hub for collaboration and advocacy. We gather to reignite that spirit of cooperation and progress. We are calling upon all stakeholders to participate in this revitalized chapter. Whether you are a seasoned professional, a newcomer, or simply someone who cares about the future of our waterways, your contribution matters in reestablishing the Chicago Propeller Club."

Mr. Carr, the main sponsor of the evening said the club is welcoming professionals from across the maritime industry.

“15 years is too long for a city the size of Chicago with our maritime community and pedigree,” he said. “From shipyards to engineering companies to barge operators, professionals services and Government we welcome everyone with an interest in maritime to the club to share opportunities and build our network.”

Mr. Pinnington said Chicago is a city ‘built on maritime its geographical position holding the keys to the continent’.

“We want to bring awareness of maritime back here to drive investment in the port, the city and the Great Lakes region from a $3trillion global industry,” he said. “We want to champion the St Lawrence Seaway and the Inland Waterways network as the most environmentally friendly, most cost effective form of transport.”

The next Chicago Propeller Club downtown drinks event will take place at South Branch bar on Wacker on November 16. The club is also planning drinks after the famous Chicago Ocean Marine Association Christmas luncheon on December 7.