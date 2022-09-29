Change at the Helm of APM Terminals Nordics

Mikael Gutman, current Head of Procurement for APM Terminals, assumes the role of Managing Director effective 1st November, replacing Dennis Olesen, who has been running the Nordics organisation since its creation in 2020.

Mikael Gutman has been with A.P. Moller - Maersk since 2008, across a range of roles, including Fleet Manager in Maersk Supply Service, Head of Supply Chain Management in Maersk Drilling and global and regional roles in Maersk Procurement, including his most recent assignment as Head of Global Procurement for APM Terminals.

“I am very happy to welcome Mikael to our organisation and to our newly created Africa & Europe Regional Leadership Team. I am convinced that his vast experience in strategic leadership roles will be a great asset for running our Nordic terminals”, comments Igor van den Essen, Regional Managing Director, Africa and Europe at APM Terminals. “I am confident that Mikael will continue our transformation journey, and together with the team, further strengthen our synergies across Nordics and our ambition to become the best and most sustainable terminal operator.”

“I am very excited about this new opportunity ahead of me and I look forward to continuing the fantastic journey the Nordics team has been on since its creation. I look forward to working with my new colleagues in Aarhus, Kalundborg and Gothenburg and I’m confident we have many successes ahead of us”, says Mikael Gutman.

Since APM Terminals Nordics was created in January 2020 by combining APM Terminals Aarhus and Gothenburg into one organisation, it has grown in size and has successfully integrated ALC Terminal in Aarhus and launched a new Kalundborg Container Terminal in Denmark. The Nordics team has also implemented an effective rail strategy in Sweden, securing a second mainliner call in Gothenburg and setting an ambitious decarbonization agenda to reduce CO2 footprint by 80%.

Outgoing Managing Director Dennis Olesen will take a short leave to focus on family over the next months, before returning to focus on strategic and special projects in the short term prior to his next assignment. “I am excited about our plans for Nordic and how they will make a difference to our customers going forward and contribute to our purpose”, shares Dennis Olesen.

“I thank Dennis for his leadership and contributions to Nordics, our region and organisation. I have greatly valued his exceptional strategic and critical thinking, thought leadership and sparring, and I look forward to welcoming him back in our team very shortly”, comments Igor van den Essen.

