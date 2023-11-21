Chair of the European Sea Ports Organization Visits Rijeka Gateway

[By: Rijeka Gateway]

On November 15 2023, Rijeka Gateway welcomed Mr. Zeno D’Agostino, Chair of the European Sea Ports Organisation (ESPO). That was a great opportunity to present Rijeka Gateway plans for building up the most modern, state-of-the-art, remote-controlled container terminal in this part of Europe.

After a meeting in Port of Rijeka Authority, Boštjan Napast, president of the Management board of ENNA as a representative of Rijeka Gateway shareholders together with Koen Benders, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board of Rijeka Gateway, Tomislav Žuni?, CFO and Management Board Member of Rijeka Gateway and Razvan Oprisan, Head of Operations in Rijeka Gateway have showed Mr. D’Agostino future Rijeka Gateway terminal and present all the ongoing construction works, a heritage protected Warehouse 22 as a future company headquarter and intermodal yard.

I am impressed by the port development and the growth of infrastructure in recent years, such as the new connecting road and the construction site for the new Rijeka Gateway container terminal, pointed out Zeno D’Agostino during the visit. Rijeka Gateway will be the first port on the Adriatic with remote-controlled, electrical container cranes. Our commitment extends towards being a responsible corporation and we also consider sustainability by implementing state-of-the-art technologies to minimize our carbon footprint, emphasized from the Rijeka Gateway.

This is the largest investment in the history of the Port of Rijeka, which will create more than 300 jobs on the terminal itself. The container terminal will start operating in 2025.