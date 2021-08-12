Ceres Terminals Serviced the Carnival Mardi Gras at Port Canaveral

Carnival Mardi Gras at Port Canaveral; photo courtesy of Ceres Terminals

[By: CERES]

On Saturday, July 31, 2021, the Carnival Mardi Gras sailed with guests out of Terminal 3, a brand-new terminal located at Port Canaveral. Mardi Gras is Carnival Cruise Line’s newest ship. The vessel set sail and returned safely to her home port of Port Canaveral after a seven-day cruise marking a return to cruise and an important milestone for the cruise industry.



Ceres Terminals and all of our waterfront partners loaded pallets full of supplies and gear for the ship, serviced trucks replacing vessel stores and carefully conveyed passengers’ luggage to and from the ship. We were excited to welcome back so many excited passengers. It was a wonderful day and we’re happy to serve Carnival and the Mardi Gras in this exciting moment for the cruise industry.



“This was a special day for Ceres and our customers, partners, and maritime staff,” said Tim Touzet, Regional VP of USA Cruise Operations for Ceres Terminals Inc. “Over the past year, our team has pushed through and worked hard to stay safe, while keeping the cruise operations moving. We hope to continue to service more cruise lines at Port Canaveral.”



At Port Canaveral, Ceres provides stevedoring to major cruise lines at Cruise Terminals 1, 3, 5, 6 and 10. Port Canaveral is closer to more major Florida markets than any other South Atlantic Port. Its direct access to the Atlantic Ocean makes it an attractive port for the world’s most prestigious cruise lines. Ceres Cruise Services provides stevedoring to the major cruise lines calling the Port. With a reputation for consistency, teamwork, cost-efficiency, and reliability, Ceres has seen substantial growth in the Port Canaveral market. Currently handling 550 vessel calls with over 1.1 million passengers. Ceres Terminals is a premier terminal operator and stevedoring company in North America, with over 60 years of experience, handling over 6 million passengers in 10 ports in the US and Canada.



“Our reputation in the cruise industry was built on delivering best-in-class, reliable customer service. We will continue to offer quality service to our partners and customers and grow our relationships in the industry,” said Craig Mygatt, CEO of Ceres Terminals Inc. “The cruise industry will be back stronger than ever, and we will be ready to service the cruise lines. Thank you to our teams who always put safety and responsible stevedoring and terminal operations at the forefront.”

The products and services herein described in this press release are not endorsed by The Maritime Executive.