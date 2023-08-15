Celebrity Cruises to Homeport Celebrity Equinox in Port Canaveral Late 2024

Celebrity Equinox will homeport at Port Canaveral beginning November 2024 (Photo: Celebrity Cruises)

Award-winning Solstice-class ship will offer 7-night itineraries to The Bahamas, Belize, Grand Cayman, Mexico, San Juan and St. Maarten and private island Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Celebrity Cruises has chosen Port Canaveral to homeport their award-winning Celebrity Equinox to expand the brand’s sailings to the Caribbean starting December 3, 2024, through April 19, 2025.?Celebrity Cruises is the seventh major cruise line to choose Port Canaveral as its homeport, underscoring the Port’s status as the world’s busiest cruise Port.

"We are thrilled to welcome Celebrity Cruises as our new partner and honored to be part of their Caribbean expansion plans,” said Capt. John Murray, Port Canaveral CEO. “The demand for Celebrity Cruise sailings from our Port has been growing. Now, with?Celebrity Equinox homeported here, there are great opportunities for even more cruise travelers to experience the cruise line’s high-quality experience, while experiencing the comfort and ease of travel provided by our Port.”

The Celebrity Equinox will offer 20 new itineraries sailing from Port Canaveral spanning 7-nights to sought-after destinations like The Bahamas, Belize, Grand Cayman, Mexico, San Juan, and St. Maarten. Just in time for the Spring Break season, two sailings on March 1st and March 15th, 2025, will include stops at their private island, Perfect Day at CocoCay.

“We are so excited to unveil this new program. It provides our guests with more options to experience the natural beauty of the Caribbean, which is elevated by our personalized experiences on board,” says Laura Hodges Bethge, President of Celebrity Cruises. “As part of this expansion, we are thrilled to add Port Canaveral to our list of home ports – it is a perfect market to reach a wide mix of both in- and out-of-state travelers looking for fun in the Caribbean sun.”

Celebrity Equinox is 1,041 feet long, 122,000 gross tons and features 13 decks, 1,426 staterooms and accommodates 2,850 passengers. An award-winning Solstice class ship Celebrity Equinox underwent a multi-million-dollar refresh in 2019, introducing elevated design concepts, and an all-new The Retreat experience including a redesigned private indoor lounge, sundeck, and fine-dining restaurant – all of which are exclusive to suite guests.

Throughout the ship, vacationers enjoy ten exceptional dining and cocktail options, including craft beer and comfort food in the new Craft Social, experience pure bliss at the Spa, or feel the grass beneath their feet while enjoying an outdoor movie, reading a book, or sunbathing at the relaxing Lawn Club.

